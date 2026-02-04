MORE rain is on the way as the Met Office warns of possible flooding across Devon.
The yellow warning comes into force from 5am on Thursday, February 5, lasting until midnight.
Periods of rain and heavy showers are likely to cause surface water flooding in places, the Met Office is warning.
Rain is forecasted to arrive tonight, Wednesday, February 4, turning heavy and persist from Thursday morning.
Between ten and 20millimetres of rain is likely to have fallen fairly widely by the end of Thursday, with a few spots seeing in excess of 30millimetres.
The Met Office is warning that, given the widely saturated ground conditions, some low impact surface water flooding is probable, with difficult driving conditions from spray, flowing water or flooded roads in particular.
