"The recently retired Coxswain of the Salcombe Lifeboat, Chris Winzar, along with his wife Bryony, today sailed out of Salcombe on their yacht "Emma Claire" embarking on a trip of a lifetime; first heading south to France and then in time to the Canaries and Cape Verde Islands before taking on a transatlantic passage to the Caribbean; there, they plan to explore that part of the world before returning to "Blighty" in the spring of 2025”.
A spkesperson said: “Chris has been a part of the RNLI for over 28 years, initially as a volunteer and then as a full time Fleet Saff Coxswain before returning to Salcombe as the Station Coxswain; his knowledge and professionalism around the Lifeboat Station will be greatly missed by all of the crew, not just here in Salcombe, but Institution wide.”
'Fair Winds and Following Seas' to Chris and Bryony from all of the crew of the Salcombe Lifeboats.