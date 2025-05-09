On the new opening, Mitch said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be opening our tenth Rockfish, and doing it in Salcombe makes it even more special. It’s a place full of coastal character and charm, and it feels like the perfect spot for this next chapter. At Rockfish, we’ve always said tomorrow’s fish are still in the sea – it’s a reminder of how important sustainable fishing is, and how lucky we are to have access to the best seafood right here on our doorstep. In Salcombe, we’ll be working closely with local fishermen landing crab and lobster at the end of the quay – you can’t get much fresher or more local than that. Whether it’s through our waterside restaurants, our range of tinned fish, or our online seafood market, we’re here to champion British seafood and get more people enjoying what’s caught in our own waters.”