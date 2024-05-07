South Hams District Council is seeking the opinions of residents to help shape the future of Salcombe.
SHDC has launched a public consultation across Salcombe and its neighbouring parishes so that residents, businesses and second homeowners can shape the future of the town.
The survey aims to build on the town's existing Neighbourhood Plan to create a clear economic vision and develop various projects to support the town's economic growth.
The project is also looking at ways to help businesses reduce their carbon emissions and adapt to climate change.
The results of the survey will be split into short, medium and long-term projects, which could include extending business support, creating more events in town, better public transport links and marketing campaigns to encourage businesses and visitors to the town.
South Hams District Council’s, Executive Member for Economic Development, Cllr John Birch, said: “Salcombe, like so many of our towns, is a place where people want to work, live and visit. So that our towns can thrive and prosper, we must continue to first and foremost support the needs of the local community as well as attract visitors to the area.
“The actions and aspirations within Salcombe’s Community Economic Plan will be reflective of local opinions so we encourage all the community to take part in the consultation.”
Anyone living, working or who owns a second home in Salcombe, and its surrounding areas can take part in the survey.