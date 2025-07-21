A group of pupils from Dartmouth Academy, part of Education South West, have taken their learning far beyond the classroom, presenting their views on government health policy to leading academics at a national conference in London this term.
The school's Young Persons Advisory Group, who have been working in partnership with researchers from Exeter University’s Medical School for several years, travelled to the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) to share their insights on the government’s calorie labelling policy.
The visit began with a behind-the-scenes tour of LSHTM before the pupils’ delivered a confident and thought-provoking presentation to a room full of academics, both in person and online. Their contributions were met with enthusiastic praise from university researchers, who commended the group for their insightful and mature reflections.
Following the conference, the group were treated to a cultural tour of London’s most iconic landmarks, including a visit to the Natural History Museum, giving them a memorable and enriching end to an inspiring experience.
Nicola Perrott, Assistant Principal at Dartmouth Academy, said:
“Having our pupils present at a national conference in London was a very proud moment. They spoke with such confidence and maturity, it was clear to everyone in the room, and online, that young people have powerful voices and valuable ideas. Opportunities like this go far beyond the classroom. They show pupils that their voice matters and that they can take up space in national conversations.”
Matthew Shanks, CEO at Education South West, said:
“This is a fantastic example of the kind of opportunities we want all young people across our trust to experience. Our students aren’t just learning, they’re engaging with real-world issues, influencing national debate, and seeing how their voices can make a difference.
We’re incredibly proud of them.”
Education South West is a trust of eight primary schools, four secondary schools, one all through school and a University Technical College all based in Devon.
Education South West is focused on creating a culture which supports and challenges all whilst also working with those in and outside their community of schools to improve all.
All Education South West schools have UNICEF Rights Respecting accreditation, which recognises their commitment to creating safe and inspiring places to learn, where children are respected, their talents are nurtured and they are able to thrive.
Dartmouth Academy is rated Good by Ofsted for Quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.
At Dartmouth Academy, their guiding mission is be your best self.
They believe that our future successes are built on the work they do today, and every member of their community: staff, pupils, and families is committed to this shared purpose.
As an all-through Academy, they value the strength of long-lasting relationships with their pupils and their families.
Their place at the heart of the community allows them to know every child personally, creating a nurturing environment where they feel safe, valued, and supported.
They encourage their pupils to be courageous in their learning, to show compassion in their interactions, and to pursue their goals with ambition and determination.
