The Inn Theatre Company is set to bring drama, deceit and murder to Dartmouth Castle this summer with its latest open-air Shakespeare production, Richard III.
For the first time, the company is staging one of the history plays, and they’ve chosen a powerful one. Richard III is a tale of ambition, betrayal and bloody revenge, set during a lull in the Wars of the Roses under the reign of Edward IV.
But peace doesn’t last long. Shakespeare’s most notorious villain, Richard of Gloucester, is determined to seize the crown by any means necessary. His ruthless manipulation sends the royal family into chaos, dragging England back into civil war. From the grieving Lady Anne to the doomed princes in the tower, no one is safe from his path to power.
Directed by Holly Hoskins, the production promises a darkly thrilling evening of theatre, filled with black humour, political scheming and high drama — all played out against the stunning backdrop of Dartmouth Castle.
“It’s easy to imagine yourself in 15th century England as you watch the battle for the throne play out in front of you,” said Holly.
The castle itself, almost a century old by the time Richard III came to power, adds historical weight to the production. Its imposing ‘fortalice’ wall runs behind the performance area, providing a striking and authentic setting for Shakespeare’s tale of dynastic destruction.
After 600 years, much of the castle still remains, making it a truly atmospheric venue for this drama of feuding families and the fight for control of England that finally resolved the Wars of the Roses.
Richard III runs from Monday, July 29 to Friday, August 2. Performances begin at 7.30pm. For more information visit theinntheatrecompany.co.uk.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.