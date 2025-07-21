Dartmouth Police have had reports of anti-social behaviour surrounding peoples private allotments.
A spokesperson said: “It is absolutely unacceptable for people to be entering private allotments and causing damage to land, crops and property.
“Dartmouth Police are regularly patrolling these types of areas and it will not be tolerated.
“We are on the look out and are advising all allotments to be getting CCTV and to monitor any criminal activity and report back to us.
“The reports we are getting is groups of teenagers moving outdoor furniture and damaging crops.
“If this is you or you know who it is we advise you to stop.
“This is affecting many locals and their hard work and we will be actively working with them to mitigate this.“
Antisocial behaviour takes many forms, from aggressive, noisy or abusive behaviour to neighbourhood disturbances involving drugs, abandoned cars or animals.
Antisocial behaviour is defined as 'behaviour by a person which causes, or is likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress to persons not of the same household as the person' and is covered by the Antisocial Behaviour Act 2003 and Police Reform and Social Responsibility Act 2011.
There are three main categories for antisocial behaviour, depending on how many people are affected:
Personal antisocial behaviour is when a person targets a specific individual or group.
Nuisance antisocial behaviour is when a person causes trouble, annoyance or suffering to a community.
Environmental antisocial behaviour is when a person’s actions affect the wider environment, such as public spaces or buildings.
In the case of the allotments it comes under trespassing.
This is any situation in which people have entered land, water or premises without lawful authority or permission.
It ranges from taking an unauthorised shortcut through a garden to setting up unauthorised campsites.
or call in to the police station at: College Way, Dartmouth TQ6 9PF.
