Dartmouth Food Festival returns between October 24 and 26 and is well-known as one of the most prestigious food festivals in the country, always credited with an unrivalled line up of chef talent and a feast of entertainment.
After celebrating its 20th anniversary last year, the chefs’ favourite foodie destination is set to welcome an even more exciting line up of guests for 2025 including Saturday Kitchen’s Matt Tebbutt, Angela Hartnett, Nieves Barragan, and Richard Bertinet.
Flying the flag for local talent are Festival Patron Mitch Tonks, Nathan Outlaw, and Jane Baxter.
The not-for-profit festival is run entirely by volunteers and is free for visitors, meaning they can fully explore its unique programme which takes place over three days across the town on the River Dart.
The Festival has always been focused on educating and inspiring its visitors and creating an independent event that supports its community sustainably so it can continue well into the future.
This year’s events include the following activities: Chef Demo Theatre, The Food Matters talks with guests including: Henry Dimbleby, Prof. Martin Caraher, Kevin Morgan (Cardiff University) and Prof. Tim Lang (City University, London).
Wine seminars and drinks tastings with experts including: Fiona Beckett, Susy Atkins, Will Lyons, local wine writer and author Cindy-Marie Harvey, and Polly Hilton (Find & Foster Fine Ciders)
Market stalls from over 100 local producers, suppliers and growers including: Stone Tree Dairy, Sandridge Barton Winery, Kernow Forno Pizza.
Festival Ambassador Orlando Murrin, explains: “The Dartmouth Food Festival was an ambitious event from the start that grew from a cluster of stalls manned by local artisans and volunteers in the market square.
“Over twenty years later, it’s a phenomenal event that embraces the entire riverside town and draws over 20,000 food-loving visitors from far and wide.”
To celebrate its 20th anniversary last year, the Festival team created a limited-edition cookbook. The Dartmouth Food Festival Cookbook: A Celebration of Food, Friendship & Feasting features recipes from top chefs who have been part of the festival over the years including Matt Tebbutt, Richard Bertinet, Romy Gill, and Nick Evans, as well as a host of local food heroes including producers and restaurateurs.
The 60 recipes are accompanied by stunning photography from Nick Hook Photography.
Finally, Mitch Tonks, Festival Patron concludes what makes Dartmouth Food Festival the festival to have on your calendar for this year, “Dartmouth is a wonderful place to visit at any time of the year, but come food festival time, the town comes to life even more.
“With the support of our fantastic festival community of chef friends, local food and drink heroes, producers, organisers and volunteers, we know that our little slice of the Southwest puts on the greatest of festivals that brings visitors back every year.”
Described by The Telegraph as a ‘heady mix of celebrity chefs, parties, food markets, tasting shacks and demonstrations‘, the festival is now a landmark event on the culinary calendar.
During the Festival the whole of Dartmouth buzzes with activity.
With street entertainers, food and drink stalls, cooking contests to enter and children’s activities, cooking demonstrations and classes, you and your children will have a wonderful day out.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.