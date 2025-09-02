Now in its second year, the Dartmouth Book Festival is rapidly carving out a place on the UK’s cultural calendar, bringing writers and thinkers of national significance to local stages.
The three day festival opens on Friday 19 September with John Suchet, one of Britain’s most familiar broadcasters and a respected classical music expert, who introduces audiences to the drama of The Last Waltz: The Strauss Dynasty.
Later, Robert Goddard, award-winning author of more than 30 internationally acclaimed thrillers, brings his gripping storytelling to the Flavel. Other evening highlights include Wendy Joseph KC, one of the UK’s most senior judges, offering a rare, candid view of life inside the Old Bailey, and Sophie Hannah, the bestselling novelist entrusted with continuing Agatha Christie’s legacy through new Hercule Poirot mysteries.
Saturday’s programme reinforces the festival’s stature. Comedian, broadcaster and author Robin Ince – celebrated for co-hosting Radio 4’s The Infinite Monkey Cage alongside physicist Brian Cox – brings his sharp, engaging humour to Dartmouth. Food writer Orlando Murrin, former editor of BBC Good Food Magazine and The Observer Food Monthly, promises culinary inspiration, while the evening closes with A. N. Wilson, one of Britain’s most prolific and respected biographers, whose works on Queen Victoria, Prince Albert and Charles Darwin have shaped public understanding of history.
On Sunday, classicist Emily Hauser explores the enduring power of Greek myth, while biographer Andrew Wilson, whose studies of Agatha Christie and Patricia Highsmith are internationally lauded, discusses the art of life-writing. Historian Rachel Trethewey rounds off the weekend by shining a light on the often-overlooked women who shaped Britain’s story.
Lindsay Ellwood, Chair of Dartmouth Book Festival, said: “We are delighted to bring you Dartmouth Book Festival 2025. We have put together a very exciting programme this year - we think there should be something for everyone. This is our second year, and the festival is going from strength to strength.”
Alison Seldon, Marketing and Events Co-ordinator for The Flavel, added: “We have been working closely with our festival partners Browser Books, Dartmouth Community Bookshop and Dartmouth Library and this year we have added a new media partner, The Oldie Magazine.
“We are excited to welcome Rachel Joyce to the festival. She is most well known for her book The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry which was set in Kingsbridge and made into a blockbuster film. Rachel will be talking about her new book ‘The Homemade God’ which is also the Big Book Club read. If any local book clubs have read or would like to read this book they can come along and hear more about it from the author herself.
“These are just a small sample of the delights we have on offer, with over 30 events running across the 3-day festival, including environmental matters, creative writing, crime fiction, crime and law, conservation and heritage, horticulture, local history, poetry, book collecting, classics and women in history.”
Alongside these headline names are walking tours, children’s storytelling, poetry sessions and workshops, ensuring the festival speaks to readers of every age. With such calibre on the bill, Dartmouth is firmly putting itself on the literary map and locals have the privilege of enjoying world-class authors right on their doorstep.
Events range from free to £25 to attend, booking is advised as space is limited. For full programme details and pricing, visit The Flavel website.
