“We are excited to welcome Rachel Joyce to the festival. She is most well known for her book The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry which was set in Kingsbridge and made into a blockbuster film. Rachel will be talking about her new book ‘The Homemade God’ which is also the Big Book Club read. If any local book clubs have read or would like to read this book they can come along and hear more about it from the author herself.