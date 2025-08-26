Dart Harbour was proud to welcome not one but two Feadship-built superyachts to the river Dart.
The 55-metre explorer yacht Shinkai made her first ever visit to Dartmouth, while Constance – a familiar and much-loved sight on the river, returned once again, reminding us of her long- standing connection to the port.
Delivered in 2021, Shinkai (meaning “deep sea” in Japanese) is one of the most advanced explorer yachts in the world, built in the Netherlands by Feadship for Belgian billionaire Eric Wittouck.
Designed for global expeditions, with a steel hull built to ice-class standards and a range of 5,500 nautical miles, Shinkai is fully equipped for adventure.
She carries a three-person submarine, launchable by a seven-tonne crane, a Toyota Land Cruiser for land exploration, and an all-electric jet ski – features that make her stand out as a true explorer of both land and sea.
In contrast, Constance brings a sense of tradition and heritage.
Originally launched in 1986 and refitted by Pendennis in 2016, this elegant 46.3-metre yacht built by Feadship remains a frequent visitor to Dartmouth.
Known for her award-winning refit and graceful De Voogt design, Constance has become something of a local favourite whenever she returns to the river Dart.
Dart Harbour Harbour Master & CEO, Paul Britton said:
“We feel very fortunate to have welcomed both yachts together last week.
“Shinkai’s first visit to Dartmouth is a significant highlight for us, while Constance is a regular and much-valued guest on the river.
“Seeing them both here has been a wonderful reminder of the international reputation Dartmouth enjoys as a destination for yachts of all sizes.”
“Dart Harbour is a trust port.
“We are a statutory harbour authority, set up as an independent non-profit organisation who look after the whole Dart Estuary, from the sea to Totnes, managing the harbour for the benefit of our stakeholders and for future generations.”
You can find more information at: www.dartharbour.org
