Plymouth's waterfront festival returns to Royal William Yard next weekend with a historic twist as the iconic destination celebrates its bicentenary.
The Yard’s much-anticipated 200 Exhibition – showcasing Royal William Yard’s creation and evolution over two centuries – launches alongside Seafest 2025, promising a unique blend of seafaring heritage and seaside fun throughout the weekend.
Visitors to Royal William Yard can expect: Historic Discovery: Uncover 200 years of innovation and ingenuity, hidden histories and maritime marvels, with events that bring the Yard’s rich history to life:
200 Exhibition (September 13-28, opening times 10am-3pm on Seafest weekend): discover two centuries of history over two weeks, with the launch of this exciting exploration into the past.
A curated collection of artefacts, information, images and stories sourced from The National Archives, Devonport Naval Heritage Centre, Plymouth Proprietary Library, local historians, and captivating public submissions.
History Guided Tours Join guided tours around Royal William Yard with local historian Richard Fisher.
Explore Europe's largest collection of Grade I listed military buildings and uncover why this remarkable site was created and its importance throughout history be it in conflict or in exploration.
200th Anniversary Waterfront Cruise (Saturday 7pm-9pm): Enjoy breathtaking views of Plymouth’s stunning coastline and Royal William Yard with local historian Chris Robinson guiding you along, and back through time.
Visit Devonport Naval Heritage Centre (Saturday 10am-3pm): Discover the major maritime legacy of Plymouth and explore the city’s crucial role in supporting the Royal Navy from the age of sail to today. Hop on a free shuttle bus running from Royal William Yard at 10.30am and 11.30am, returning at 12.30pm and 1.30pm.
History Trail: Take a free family-friendly interactive trip around the Yard in the new trail that opened this summer.
On The Green, there will be an exciting assortment of free fun things to see, do and learn from 10am-3pm on Saturday and Sunday of Seafest weekend including:
Whale Tales: An experience unlike any other - crawl into the belly of an enormous inflatable Sperm Whale to take part in a marvellous marine tale!
Children's craft zone: visit the Seafest craft zone to make underwater animals and get creative
Pop-up stands: visit stands including Meet the Marine Park and coastal charity South West Coast Path, plus the RNLI water safety team (on Sunday).
Ships Biscuit Making: a free activity for children of all ages creating authentic ships biscuits, just like those produced in the Yard's massive bakery 200 years ago.
Yard Sessions with Alex Hart in the atmospheric Secret Garden.
Sea Shanty Band (Sunday 1.30pm-2.30pm): at Steel Brew
Quiz night at Steel Brew (Sunday 6pm-8pm): marine themed quiz hosted by Plymouth Sound National Marine Park.
Stand-up Paddleboarding Sessions.
South West Coast Path Guided Walks: two free walks during Seafest weekend.
Hop on the free 'Shark and Ride' shuttle bus.
Running in a loop every 45 minutes, stopping at all Seafest locations along the waterfront from 10am-4pm both days.
Stonehouse Creek car park opens to the public at weekends, just a short walk from Royal William Yard.
For fuller details visit: www.royalwilliamyard.com/seafest
