The government’s Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has announced that Coastguards Beach is one of 27 sites on which it has opened a national public consultation to become a designated bathing water beach, which means it has reached the final stage but it needs people’s opinions.
The purpose of the consultation is to gain as many views as possible from local residents, businesses, bathers and all groups and organisations with an interest in bathing water status.
These views will inform the Governments final decision.
The consultation ends this Sunday March 10. Head to the link: https://tinyurl.com/muf2869u
It takes less than 10 minutes to complete.
If Coastguards, which is near Yealmpton, becomes a designated bathing water site, it will mean the Environment Agency are required to monitor water quality there and take steps to improve it if it falls below standard. This will play an important role in protecting water users and the environment around the River Erme.
Wild About the Erme River (WATER) has another busy month coming up hosting their first River cleans of 2024 in Ivybridge and Ermington, there is a social event for all existing and new CSI volunteers in Modbury, Ugborough Parish council are hosting a Carbon Zero drop in event and at the end of March they will be hosting another River clean in Holbeton.
The first river cleans of the year are on Saturday, March 9, meeting at Harford Road car park in Ivybridge at 9.30am and finishing at 11.30am.
All welcome including families and children. Equipment and refreshments will be provided. Also on Saturday Ermington Environmental host a river clean from 10am meeting at the Lower Reading Rooms at 10am followed by refreshments.
On March 19 there’s a River Erme CSI Social Event and informal chat on river ecology.
Come meet your fellow citizen scientists, share knowledge and your enthusiasm for the river. 7.30pm at the Exeter Inn at Modbury.
On March 23, Ugborough Parish Council presents “Are You Prepared For Carbon Zero?” WATER will be joining this event to talk about water quality on the River Erme and our ongoing projects and aims for 2024 and beyond.
If you are interested in issues such as energy saving in the home, community energy generation, greener transport and Erme water quality?
It takes place from 12.30pm to 3.30pm in Ugborough Village Hall.
On Saturday, March 30, there’s a river clean – Holbeton Meet at 11am at Brownswell Barns PL8 1JP
Organisers say all welcome, including children. Equipment, refreshments and cake will be provided.
Pollution from sewage discharges, surface run-off and agricultural impacts are all harming the river and its precious ecosystem.
Working in partnership with local residents, other community groups, land managers, regulatory bodies and South West Water, WATER’s goal is to take action to protect the river from harmful effects of pollution, put measures in place to reduce further impacts and to restore the river back to its natural state.