Dart RNLI Lifeboat volunteers took part in a joint training exercise with Torbay and Paignton Coastguard Rescue Teams.
Dart RNLI Lifeboat were tasked to a small boat explosion near Stoke Gabriel.
In perfect sunny conditions and a rising tide, both Dart lifeboats quickly arrived on scene after navigating up the river.
The coastguard teams found one casualty on land with serious injuries, and one boat was sent to help with extraction, transferring the casualty on a stretcher to the car park with vehicle access.
The other lifeboat searched and found a second casualty in the water, conscious but hypothermic, and was again transferred to the awaiting coastguards on land.
The training ended with Dart RNLI Lifeboat giving the coastguards a briefing on search patterns and some of the tools used on the lifeboats.