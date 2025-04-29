“Cuttlefish casting is one of the earliest casting methods used,” explained Noah. “It’s thought the first people to do it were fishermen, thousands of years ago. Before that, they’d have an ivory or bone hook which they’d cast over and over again. When they discovered they could make multiple hooks using cuttlefish, it was a game changer.” Most cuttlefish used for casting is bought commercially, but Rachel and Noah get some of theirs from the beach: “It’s how the fishermen would have discovered the process all those years ago,” said Noah.