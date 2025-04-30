At the recent Ivybridge Town Council Annual Town Meeting Colin Smith was recognised for his outstanding dedication and unwavering commitment to the Ivybridge community through voluntary service.
Colin won the David Britton Citizen of the Year Award 2024 which are presented retrospectively.
This award celebrates both young people and adults who have significantly impacted Ivybridge through their selfless service.
Colin explained how he felt: “Truly I was overwhelmed, very honoured and humbled at the same time.
“It was so unexpected.
“I’ve just hit 10 years working as a volunteers at the Watermark and I do it for the love of doing it and for the love of helping people.”
Colin told us a bit about his past: “Years ago I was a projectionist at the cinemas.
“Ten years ago I saw Jonathan at the Watermark and wanted to know how they showed films and to cut a long story short he asked me if I wanted to become a volunteer.”
A representative from the council said: “From his long shifts at The Watermark to his enthusiastic involvement in beloved events like the Christmas Festival, Colin’s generosity, warmth, and tireless efforts have touched the lives of many.
“His selfless contributions continue to make a meaningful difference, strengthening the spirit and togetherness of our town.
“Colin truly embodies the heart of Ivybridge, and this well-deserved award is a small token of our immense gratitude.
“Thank you, Colin, for all that you do.
“You are an inspiration to us all.”
The Nick Cummins Community Group of the Year Award was not awarded this year as there were no nominations.
Each award recipient was presented with an engraved shield, a framed certificate and a £50 gift or donation to a charity of their choice.
Colin donated his prize to Ivybridge & District Community Transport Association.