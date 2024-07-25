Soon after, mute swans started to build new nests. In May the first brood of four hatched and were to be seen with their parents swimming together in Ireland Bay. Sadly, they only survived a few days. Most of the other swan nests have since been abandoned, but, in early June, a brood of eight was successfully hatched in Stokeley Bay. I was alarmed to see, however, that, on the whole of Slapton Ley, there were only another six adult swans. I was even more alarmed to discover twenty adults on Beesands Ley. A rising number of swans there normally signals issues with food at Slapton and, sure enough, the eight cygnets at Stokeley soon disappeared. At the end of July, the number of adult swans at Beesands had risen to forty, joined by nine, still small, but apparently thriving cygnets. Two Leys so close but so different.