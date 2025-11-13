A Plymouth animal shelter is calling for public support as rising energy bills threaten to leave hundreds of unwanted pets in the cold this winter.
Gables Dogs & Cats Home, which takes in nearly 1,000 animals each year, has launched its Winter Heating Appeal after welcoming nine recently retired racing greyhounds alongside dozens of other cats and dogs needing warmth and care.
The charity has 76 cat pens and 71 dog kennels to heat, and says its winter energy costs have climbed to more than £15,000.
General Manager Claire Sparkes said: “The huge increase in our heating costs over winter is always a worry, and as greyhounds have very short coats, they do feel the cold more than other dog breeds. They absolutely love a cosy duvet and make wonderful family pets. Despite what people may assume, they don’t actually need much exercise, just a quick run and then they’re happy to laze about like couch potatoes all day.”
She added that donations would help Gables continue to care for its animals and provide them with warm, comfortable pens throughout the colder months.
The shelter, which receives no government funding, relies entirely on public donations to meet its running costs.
Those wishing to contribute to the Winter Heating Appeal can donate online at www.gables.org.uk/how-can-you-help/make-a-donation-2, via JustGiving or PayPal, by calling 01752 331602, by post to Gables Dogs & Cats Home, 204 Merafield Road, Plymouth, PL7 1UQ, or by text:
- Text GABLEWIN to 70201 to donate £1
- Text GABLEWIN to 70331 to donate £3
- Text GABLEWIN to 70970 to donate £5
- Text GABLEWIN to 70191 to donate £10
If the appeal raises more than needed, the surplus will go towards the charity’s general funds to help all animals in its care.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.