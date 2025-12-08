When Aimee Green and Chief Constable James Vaughan plunged into the cool waters of the National Marine Aquarium on Saturday 29 November, their attention was first drawn to the scale and serenity of the sharks gliding past them — hoping that their toes stayed safely out of reach.
But it was afterwards, once the wetsuits were off and the adrenaline eased, that the true weight of what they’d done settled in: a moment of remembrance, courage and connection forged in Luna’s name.
For Aimee, founder of Luna’s Fund, it was a profound and personal achievement — pushing her out of her comfort zone while marking the eighth anniversary of her daughter Luna's birth.
"The weekend was really special. And it was a lot harder than I thought it was going to be," Aimee confessed, reflecting on the nerves before the dive. "I normally avoid this date like the plague, but I wanted to challenge myself."
For the Chief Constable, the mission was clear: "It’s a bit of fun, but more importantly, it raises the profile of Luna's Fund and the brilliant work that the charity do to support parents that have lost children, babies."
The pair had hoped to enter the water at 9:17am, the exact minute Aimee’s daughter Luna was born eight years ago. Instead, they were still on the aquarium tour when the moment came — but what happened was more meaningful than planned.
As they paused, Vaughan quietly checked the time and turned to Aimee. Realising the significance of the moment, he put his hand on her arm in comfort. “It was so sweet,” she said. “Eight years ago that was the moment my whole life changed, and now I was being comforted by the Chief Constable in a wetsuit in the aquarium.”
Speaking on the decision to host Luna’s Fund as the Chief Constable’s Charity of the Year, Vaughan said: "The loss of a baby or a child is probably one of the most unimaginably painful things that any parent ever has to go through.”
He added simply: “Aimee is an inspiration.”
The challenge forms part of an ongoing programme of fundraising for the charity. So far, the Chief Constable’s Charity Fund has raised £748 for Luna’s Fund, with further activities — including raffles and carol service collections — due before the end of the year.
Luna’s Fund supports families through the immediate shock and long-term reality of baby loss. “Parents who have lost a baby don’t have many opportunities to include them in day-to-day life. The small things are the big things,” Aimee explained.
Those small things range from remembrance cards containing cake, to check-ins on birthdays and anniversaries, to practical support when daily life resumes.
Luna’s Fund hopes to extend its baby loss services into Exeter and Torbay next year, expanding its reach across Devon.
Longer term, Aimee is working towards Luna’s Lodge — a retreat where bereaved families can take time away in a quiet, personal, dog-friendly space.
“The idea is so simple,” she said. “A safe place where the food is already in the fridge and everything feels personal.”
For now, Aimee carries the surreal experience of the quiet moments in the aquarium — a reflection that, in its own way, recognised Luna’s life and the powerful legacy now built in her name.
