Restart a heart day is being held on Thursday October 16 and Ivybridge Lewisure Centre is offering a free hour-long CPR course.
It’s a fantastic opportunity to learn vital life-saving skills, gain confidence in an emergency and make a real difference to your community.
Everyone is welcome and you could learn how to save a life.
The chances of surviving a cardiac arrest are significantly increased if a defibrillator is used.
For every minute without CPR and defibrillation, the chance of survival reduces by up to per cent.
The initiative is led by Resuscitation Council UK, supported by British Heart Foundation, British Red Cross, St John Ambulance, the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives, NHS England and others.
