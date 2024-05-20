Jeanne Stevens dedicated 30 years as a fundraiser and manager of the local souvenir shop. An RNLI spokesperson praised her enthusiasm, They said: "Jeanne's positive attitude and sense of humour motivated volunteers and kept the team upbeat, even during tough outdoor events. Despite living far from Salcombe, she consistently put in extensive hours behind the scenes, managing stock, orders, and deliveries, and was always available to assist with any issues."