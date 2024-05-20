Salcombe RNLI recently honoured two long-standing team members, Sam Viles and Jeanne Stevens, at a BBQ send-off.
Sam Viles served with the RNLI for 17 years, starting as a crew member on both the All-weather Lifeboat (ALB) and the Inshore Lifeboat (ILB), eventually taking command of the station's Atlantic 75 inshore lifeboat. Notably, he led a challenging rescue in 2013, saving the life of a bodyboarder at Soar Mill Cove.
In 2016, Sam became the Full-Time Station Mechanic before moving to the Salcombe Harbour Authority, though he continued as a Maintenance Mechanic for the ALB.
Jeanne Stevens dedicated 30 years as a fundraiser and manager of the local souvenir shop. An RNLI spokesperson praised her enthusiasm, They said: "Jeanne's positive attitude and sense of humour motivated volunteers and kept the team upbeat, even during tough outdoor events. Despite living far from Salcombe, she consistently put in extensive hours behind the scenes, managing stock, orders, and deliveries, and was always available to assist with any issues."