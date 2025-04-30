From early in the morning of Thursday May 1 PUMA- Plymouth Ukraine Medical Aid's 32nd mission of urgent medical and humanitarian supplies on the 4th Ukrainian Artic of 2025 was loaded up with urgent supplies including thousands of Easter Eggs.
PUMA - Plymouth Ukraine Medical Aid was set up by Ali Piper and some colleagues early in the onset of the Russian invasion in February 2022 - there was a link between Derriford Hospital and Uzhhorod Hospital in Ukraine, providing a reliable knowledge of their urgent Ukraine Medical and Humanitarian supply needs.
With a mission to improve the lives of those affected by the terrible war in Ukraine, PUMA is a non-profit organisation based in Plymouth, collecting essential Medical and Humanitarian Aid it's mission to deliver urgent medical and humanitarian aid personally to where it is most needed in Ukraine.
PUMA are a group of like-minded doctors, nurses, carers and ordinary people from different backgrounds, professions and lifestyles from across Plymouth and the South Hams.
Ali said: "It is humbling to witness the generosity of supporters donating supplies, kniting, sewing, fundraising endlessly.
"With some very dedicated volunteers that collect, sort supplies, assist to palletise, organise required shipping documentation and assist loading.
"Very thankfully we have use of a large Plymouth warehouse with many supporters often delivering their car loaded with medical and or humanitarian supplies, there are also collection hubs throughout Plymouth and the South Hams."
She continued: "PUMA are so very grateful to the local people and other the generous people that travel from various parts of the country delivering supplies from their friends, families, schools craft groups, also some international donors etc.
"It is very humbling to witness their kindness and commitment but more than our gratitude, is the deep appreciation of those dear desperate Ukrainians that are bereft of homes, families, livelihoods, villages, towns and the uncertainty of the safety of their dear ones or themselves and even of any trace of freedom or peace."
A tight secure network that has been created by Ali and others within Ukraine and their out reaching churches and various organisations- urgent medical and humanitarian aid is amazingly distributed to hospitals, orphanages, shelters, including shelters for the displaced, hospitals for the injured, oap refuges and previously occupied villages, the front line etc.
The good news is the arrival of the last Ukrainian artic.
It was loaded with over 40 pallets of medical and humanitarian aid. Previously a variety of vehicles including one or two Transit vans, a pickup and trailer, a minibus -donated ambulance, 4x4, double decker bus - free loan of seat removed coaches and Transit.
To date they have already completed 31 successful aid missions since the start of the invasion.
Having amassed a strong team of volunteers, Ali and all PUMA team & family continues to be committed to carry out PUMA 's mission delivering urgent medical & humanitarian aid into Ukraine to the desperate people whose homeland is Ukraine.