Kingsbridge Royal British Legion and Kingsbridge Town Council will mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day with two community events in May 2025.
On Thursday, May 8 at 11am, a service will be held at the war memorial, led by Rev. Jax, followed by wreath laying and refreshments at The Mill Club.
Celebrations continue on Saturday, May 10 at The Mill Club, with entertainment from 2pm to 3pm by KATS, including a wartime-style radio broadcast. Cream teas will be served, followed by a live performance from The Polka Dot Peaches between 3:30pm and 5:30pm.
All are welcome to join in commemorating this historic occasion and honouring the end of the Second World War in Europe.
All are welcome at the Mill Club, which is open to members and non-members alike.