THREE more neglected ponies have been helped by Newton Abbot based charity the Mare and Foal Sanctuary.
The story of Hazel, Willow and Oakley has been used by the charity to highlight the ongoing crisis in equine welfare across the south west.
Along with the high cost of living, the charity is seeing its rescue centres, including Newton Abbot, running at high capacity.
Now the charity has launched a special appeal addressing the ongoing equine welfare crisis and demonstrating the urgency of the current situation with the rescue story of these three ponies who were critically in need of care.
When piebald Cob Hazel arrived at the Sanctuary she was in a distressed state, suffering from sore skin and a lice infestation.
Her Shetland companions, Willow and Oakley also faced significant health issues requiring immediate veterinary attention.
Working closely with their owner, the Sanctuary’s Welfare and Rehoming team recognised the severity of their situation and despite reaching full capacity, the charity made the crucial decision to accommodate all three ponies.
Hazel’s condition was serious with chronic inflammation and open sores and the lice resulting in significant skin damage.
Willow was severely underweight and struggled with dental issues that made eating difficult.
Oakley presented immediate concerns with his eyes, showing signs of conjunctivitis and blindness in one eye.
Each pony was medically assessed.
Hazel received treatment for lice shortly after her arrival. With careful handling and positive reinforcement, her skin condition improved, her sores healing and her coat regrowing.
For Willow, despite comprehensive care, she eventually stopped eating and displayed signs of colic.
Following thorough assessments by the Sanctuary’s on-site veterinary team and highly experienced care staff, the decision was made to put Willow to sleep.
Oakley remained under close watch for another two months, but the chronic nature of his eye condition ultimately led the vets and Sanctuary team to make the decision to put him to sleep.
His grooms found solace knowing he was given the very best loving care during his final months.
Field Officer Leah Brock reflected on this difficult case: ‘I’m glad we could help Hazel, Willow and Oakley by offering them a place at the Sanctuary.
‘Despite the difficulties of this case, I’m grateful the owner accepted our help.
‘When I first saw Willow, I didn’t know if she would make it to the day of the rescue. We acted quickly and did all we could to make her comfortable.
‘It’s heartbreaking we were too late to save her.
‘To lose Oakley just two months later was devastating.
‘I’m glad he spent his final months getting the treatment and care he needed with us. I’d like to thank our kind supporters for enabling this rescue to happen.’
Rhodri Samuel, Chief Executive of The Mare and Foal Sanctuary, added: ‘We’re currently facing an equine welfare crisis where the cost of living is having a direct impact on owners being able to meet the needs of their horses.
‘This rescue came at a time when our sanctuary was already at high capacity.
'Unfortunately, we can only bring in the most urgent cases, but together with our supporters we will continue to be there for horses when they need us most.
‘Your donations make a significant difference, and together, we can change lives.’