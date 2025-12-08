The Devon County Agricultural Association (DCAA) has appointed BASICS Devon as its Charity of he Year.
BASICS Devon are specialist volunteers delivering emergency pre-hospital care and vital life-saving education.
They support communities across Devon with advanced medical treatment around the clock before patients reach hospital.
Comprised of highly trained volunteer medics, BASICS Devon responds to some of the most serious medical emergencies supporting the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust.
From road traffic collisions on rural lanes to cardiac arrests in remote villages, the charity’s clinicians bring immediate care directly to the scene — often arriving before an ambulance.
This year so far, the team has responded swiftly to 361 emergencies — 120 of them at night — arriving first on scene in 40 per cent of incidents
President-Elect John Lee OBE FRAgS commented on the appointment: “BASICS Devon is doing such incredible work across the County of Devon, helping save lives, in particular, in rural communities.
“I am delighted their outstanding work has just been recognised with The King’s Award for Voluntary Service, a fitting tribute to their commitment and dedication, and an accolade also bestowed upon the Devon County Agricultural Association with The Queen’s Award back in 2018.
“We’re looking forward to a truly productive partnership in 2026.”
Amie Bull, Fundraising Manager at Basics Devon expressed her delight at the appointment, commenting:
“We are honoured to be named the Association’s Charity of the Year.
“It’s an event we’ve always hoped to be part of, and our voluntary committee is already planning exciting ways for visitors to meet our amazing volunteers, explore our emergency response vehicle, and learn vital life-saving skills.
‘We can’t thank the Devon County Show enough and are greatly looking forward to the year ahead.”
To find out more about Devon County Show 2026 and to book tickets, visit www.devoncountyshow.co.uk
For further information about BASICS Devon, visit www.basics-devon.org.uk
