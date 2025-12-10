General Manager Claire Sparkes said, “When they arrived at Gables, I placed the tiny kittens straight onto a heat pad to warm them slowly. When newborn kittens get too cold they are unable to suckle, so you can’t get any milk into them. Slowly little Gabriel started to perk up after a few hours and I was able to feed him a small amount of milk with a specialist syringe. He was too weak to suckle so it was a case of drip feeding him tiny amounts every hour, just to give him the strength to keep going. He is such a sweet little kitten and I am doing absolutely everything I can to help him, but as he is so tiny and frail, we are all hoping for a Christmas miracle that he survives!”