Daisy Johnson will be heading to the University of Cambridge, to study Natural Sciences and achieved A* grades in Biology, Chemistry and Mathematics as well as an A grade in Further Maths and EPQ; Anna Jones will be studying History at University of Liverpool, having achieved an A* in Sociology, A in English Literature and B in History; Kassia Panitzke-Jones takes up a place at the University of Exeter to study English and History and achieved A grades in English Literature, Philosophy and EPQ and a B in History. Kassia says ‘I am so pleased to have spent the last 2 years at Kennicott. The teachers are so very supportive and lovely. My classmates have been wonderful too. I will miss it all so much!’