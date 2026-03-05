Long-running Sunday night favourite, Antiques Roadshow, is set to visit Dartington Estate in May this year.
The British TV show, filming its 49th series, invites members of the public to have their “special” items examined and valued on-site on Sunday, May 31.
The Roadshow will feature specialists in jewellery, silver, ceramics and glass, pictures, rare books, clocks and watches, militaria, and other collectibles.
The event is free to attend, but organisers say that “due to the popularity”, the day will be ticketed, with time slots allocated in advance.
For those who intend to bring an item to be valued, there is an option to share information with the organisers in advance through the Antique Roadshow’s ‘Share Your Story’ portal.
Items brought on the day will still be considered.
