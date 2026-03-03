Devon Wildlife Trust’s Wembury Marine Centre are holding a Shoresearch Survey at Wembury Beach on Friday, March 20 between 11.30am and 1.30pm.
People are asked to meet outside Wembury Marine Centre (PL9 0HP) just before the event start time.
Shoresearch is The Wildlife Trusts' national citizen science survey of the inter tidal shore, the exciting world of extremes where the sea meets the land.
It's a great way to explore your local coast, learn more about the wildlife found there and add to our understanding of this important habitat.
You will be trained to identify and record the marine life found on our local shores.
The data collected by this project helps The Wildlife Trusts to monitor our fragile sea life and better understand the effects of pollution, climate change and invasive alien species. Shoresearch data has been key to designating many of our Marine Conservation Zones.
This event will involve walking over slippery rocks, so wellies/sturdy boots are essential and please dress for the weather.
Events are weather dependent so please check your emails close to the day in case of cancellation.
The event itself is free but National Trust car parking charges apply to non-members at Wembury Beach car park.
The event takes place on the rocky foreshore at Wembury Beach.
There are steep unguarded edges along the coast.
You should expect to be walking half a kilometre over slippery, seaweed-covered rocks and other uneven ground.
There is accessible parking in the National Trust Wembury Beach car park, but no wheelchair access to the beach.
There is an accessible toilet inside the Marine Centre, but the group will be a 20-minute walk away from these during the event.
The nature of the rocky terrain may make it unsafe for dogs.
