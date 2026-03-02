Music lovers in South Devon are set for a "rare and uplifting treat" this spring as a local choral group prepares to host an evening of classical masterpieces in Modbury.
The Stanborough Chorus has announced a special performance at St George’s Church on Saturday, April 18.
The event promises a diverse programme that blends local talent with professional instrumentalists and soloists, aiming to provide a life-affirming experience for both regular concert-goers and those new to live classical music.
At the heart of the programme is Leonard Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms.
Sung in Hebrew, this vibrant and moving setting of the Psalms will be accompanied by a professional harpist.
The work is renowned for its rhythmic vitality and lyrical beauty, blending classical tradition with modern energy in a way that remains deeply relevant to contemporary audiences.
Complementing the Bernstein piece is Joseph Haydn’s Maria Theresa Mass.
Regarded as a glorious example of the composer at the height of his creative powers, the mass is full of joy and expressive drama.
It will be performed with a full orchestral accompaniment, adding a richness of colour and texture designed to fill the atmospheric space of the church.
A string quartet is scheduled to perform Dvorak’s String Quartet No. 12, popularly known as The American.
Written during the composer’s time in the United States, the work is celebrated for its “warmth, optimism, and melodies” inspired by American folk music.
Organisers say the concert represents a compelling blend of choral grandeur and chamber music intimacy.
Members of the community are invited to join the chorus for what is expected to be a memorable musical evening in one of the region’s most historic settings.
