The English Riviera Airshow is set to bring in millions of pounds worth of business as the event celebrates its 10th birthday.
The three days of displays and events are estimated to have brought at least £5million of business to the bay in 2025, and the 2026 programme hopes to top that.
Cllr Jackie Thomas, Torbay Council’s cabinet member for tourism, culture and events, said: “Reaching the 10-year milestone is a remarkable achievement for the English Riviera Airshow.
“At a time when many similar events across the country have struggled to continue, we’ve not only kept the show flying, but have grown it year on year.”
Industry experts say the show generates around £15 in income for local businesses for every pound spent on it.
Organisers are hoping that the RAF Red Arrows will headline the show as usual, but the crack aerobatic team has yet to publish its 2026 calendar.
This year’s show takes place from May 29 to 31, with a repeat of last year’s Friday evening ‘Take-Off’ event, which featured live music and a Spitfire flypast to get the show under way.
Cllr Thomas went on: “The success of this event is thanks to the unwavering support of the English Riviera BID Company, our sponsors, and the generous local businesses who continue to rally behind us.
“It’s never without its challenges, but the enthusiasm and backing from our community make it all worthwhile. If you can support the event, please do get in touch with the team.”
Carolyn Custerson, the chief executive of the English Riviera BID Company, added: “The English Riviera Airshow alone generates around £5million for the local economy, which is why the English Riviera BID Company is proud to fully support this flagship event.
“Hosting the airshow in our stunning natural amphitheatre, surrounded by multiple viewing points, means everyone has the chance to enjoy the breathtaking aerial displays.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.