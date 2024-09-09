Kingsbridge Show on Saturday (September 7) was well attended despite the rain and mud.
Paul Hannam Quad bikes entertained in the main ring and there was also terrier racing, pony club games, vintage tractors and the parade of hounds.
There were over 100 trade stands, a food and drink and craft tent.
At the horse field there was a chance to watch some beautiful horses showjumping.
There was a bar beside the main ring, dancing and shanty singing from Wrecked Again all afternoon raising money for the RNLI in their 200th year.
There were plenty of food outlets to enjoy and wonderful displays of flowers, vegetables, children’s arts and craft, young farmers, arable and fleeces a tent full of pets, rural crafts and the Cookworthy museum.
A highlight for the children were the dinosaurs.
The set up and dismantling involves a lot of work but is aways worth it.