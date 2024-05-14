A new Devon Air Ambulance community landing site is now operational.
The new landing site is the two hundredth and second site to be opened across Devon.
It will allow Devon Air Ambulance to land in the village of Yealmpton enabling clinical teams to reach their patients faster.
Graham Coates, Landing Sites Manager for Devon Air Ambulance said, "We’ve been working with the community in Yealmpton for several years and it’s great to see that whilst Covid may have delayed this launch, the support and engagement from the Parish Council never wavered. My thanks to Geoff and his team on Yealmpton Parish Council and Daniel from the Yealmpton Athletics Association for enabling this landing site project to come together so successfully."
The project at Yealmpton required the playing field at the athletics ground and cricket pitch to be fully surveyed so the DAA crew could get a better understanding of the key features of the site and the landscape that surrounds it before they arrived by helicopter.
Geoff Craddock, Chair of the Yealmpton Parish Council said "We’re delighted that the playing fields are now officially a Devon Air Ambulance nighttime landing site. We’re hoping it never has to be used but it could potentially be lifesaving to anyone needing it in the village, something we are proud to be able to offer within the community!"
Graham Coates added: "We would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone at Yealmpton Parish Council, the Yealmpton Athletics Association and the landowner for all their efforts, support and hard work in getting this landing site operational."