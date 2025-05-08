The Berry in Salcombe now boasts a brand-new suite of fitness equipment for residents to enjoy.
The need for a Trim Trail at The Berry was identified in the Open Space and Recreation Plan 2021–2031, which sets out priorities for enhancing open space, sport, and recreation facilities within the parish over the next decade.
Funding for the project was made available through the Batson Cross Section 106 agreement. The new facility will be managed and maintained for community use in Salcombe.
The equipment was designed, manufactured and installed by Kompan, one of the world’s leading producers of outdoor activity areas. The design is based on callisthenics, a form of strength training that uses bodyweight resistance to perform multi-joint movements and build strength and fitness.
The installation includes a fitness rig, dip bars, monkey bars, a fitness bench and an instructional sign, all set on a wet-pour safety surface. The equipment is primarily constructed from Robinia wood, which is highly durable and does not require chemical preservatives.
Located near the children’s play area, just above the zip wire, the gym is part of Salcombe Town Council’s vision to improve open spaces for all to enjoy. The council hopes this will be the first of several fitness zones in Salcombe, with further investment possible if more funding becomes available through future OSSR or similar schemes.
The facility links with the free Kompan Outdoor Fitness App, available via the App Store or Google Play. It features a digital personal trainer, exercise tutorials and motivation tools suitable for all fitness levels.
To mark the launch, the community is invited to a free class at 10am on Sunday, July 1, led by former rugby union player Eoghan Grace, who will demonstrate how to use the equipment and offer fitness and health coaching advice.