On VE Day the staff of The Watermark and Ivybridge Town Council got together to celebrate 80th anniversary of VE day.
After the huge success of the D Day commemorations last year, the Bedford Canteen re-opened for the day to provide a wartime menu which included Spam fritters which sold out in no time at all.
The centre was decorated for the occasion and a World War II Jeep and mannequin soldier in authentic costume guarded the entrance.
The Watermark staff and volunteers got into the full swing with costumes and music from the era, some customers also joined in and the atmosphere was amazing.
The Royal British Legion Ivybridge Branch came along and were chatting to some of the customers about their memories of VE Day 1945 and the Trefoil ladies made a memory board with lots of information about Ivybridge in the war, along with the beautiful Poppy Mat courtesy for Ivybridge Community Arts and all the talented knitters who contributed.
On Saturday evening the South Devon Big Band came along to perform a VE Day celebration concert and the dance floor was full .
The Ivybridge Community Arts performed wartime readings in the second half.
The Ivybridge community embrace days like this with such warmth and nostalgia, we must never forget.
Germany's unconditional surrender entered into force at 11.01pm on May 8