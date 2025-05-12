Dart RNLI’s B Class lifeboat has a new home as the countdown continues to the opening of the new station in Dartmouth.
The Atlantic 85 inshore boat has been moved to Dart Marina, right next to the new lifeboat station at Ferry View, where building work continues ahead of the move from Coronation Park.
The new location will allow easier access for the Dart volunteers, saving vital seconds when they are called out on emergency operations.
Lifeboat Operations Manager Yorkie Lomas welcomed the move, saying: “We are very grateful to Dart Marina for providing the berth alongside what will be our new home.
“Anything that can speed up operations could make all the difference when saving lives at sea.
“It’s a great location, and the crew are delighted to be there.
“The volunteers are on duty 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, so every contribution from the community makes a difference.”
Mike Jackson, Dart Marina Operative, said he was thrilled to welcome the lifeboat to the new home: “It’s great to have them here.
“We’re big supporters of the RNLI and all the volunteer work they do.
“A lot of the boat owners are also very supportive of the lifeboats, and find it quite exciting to see their work close up and see the crews in operation.
“It’s important to offer a platform for Dart volunteers and we are very happy to help.’
Established in 1878, Dart Lifeboat Station re-opened in 2007 after being closed for 111 years and they are currently in the process of moving to a new station at Ferry View.
It currently operates a busy B class and D class inshore lifeboat.
The station phone number is: 01803 839224
You can visit the shop at: RNLI Shop 9 South Embankment (Ground Floor) DartmouthTQ6 9BH