Erme Valley Riding for the Disabled Ltd is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.
The charity is based in Ugborough and was founded by Peggy Douglas and two other parents of children who had additional needs. They now have over 100 participants each week whose ages range from 18 months to 75 years.
The charity is part of a national organisation, Riding for the Disabled whose president is HRH Princess Anne.
Peggy said: “We are a voluntary organisation and at present have 50 volunteers but need more in order to meet the needs of all our participants.
“Each has an individual programme or session regularly monitored and changes are made if necessary.
“We have a very high standard in coaching horse welfare and are very proud of our excellent facilities and of course our horses.”
They have a five- star local authority licence, and in 2022 were RDA centre of the year.
Last year they gained accreditation through the British Horse Society and the Associated British Riding Schools.
Peggy continued: “We are part of the National Curriculum so have many children attending as part of their education.
“We have recently been passed to run Changing Lives through Horses, run through the BHS.” Peggy concluded: “Our horses are at the centre of everything we do. We are committed, passionate energetic in our mission to ‘offer opportunities by opening doors’".
People are welcome to visit at The Brook, Yolland Brook, Ugborough and there are plenty of volunteering opportunities.