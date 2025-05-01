The sister of a man from Devon who went missing 22 years ago is renewing her search to mark his 54th birthday.
Alex McGarthland is refreshing her plea for information about her brother’s whereabouts. She is taking over from her mother, Pam McGarthland, who tragically passed away last year without finding any answers.
Neil Northrop, also known as Neil McGarthland, was 32 when he disappeared from London on Tuesday, June 10, 2003. Originally from Devon, Neil had travelled to Greenwich and Dartford to visit friends. He left his mother’s home in Brixham that day, and she last heard from him in a phone call the following day. There has been no trace of him since.
The impact of Neil’s disappearance on Pam was profound. Speaking to the News Shopper in 2010, she revealed that she became "increasingly reclusive, but couldn’t bring herself to move house in case one day Neil returned."
Pam remained hopeful that her son would be found but died in 2024 without ever knowing what happened to him.
Since then, Neil’s sister Alex has led the family’s efforts to find answers and has vowed to “carry on her legacy.”
To mark Neil’s birthday, his family released this statement: “We are searching for answers as to what happened to him so we can have closure — if not for my parents, as both are deceased, then for us as a family, as it is difficult to move on without any answers. It is now 22 years on, and it seems like yesterday. We are appealing to those who may have some answers to come forward.”
At the time of his disappearance, Neil was described as 5ft 11in, with a muscular build, cropped fair hair, blue eyes, and diamond studs in his teeth. He had several tattoos and a scar under his left eye. He was last seen driving a blue Ford Mondeo, registration W568 XBD.
The public can support the search by visiting Neil’s appeal on the Missing People website, where they can report sightings, download posters, and share his story widely on social media and in public spaces.
Missing People’s publicity officer, Ndella Senghore, said: “Neil, if you are reading this, please get in touch. You can call us on 116 000 or email [email protected]. Our service is non-judgemental, confidential, and free. We just want to provide you with the support you need and help you to be safe.
“Our helpline is here to support people who are missing, thinking of going missing, and for loved ones left behind. It is operated by specialist staff and volunteers.”
Sightings and information about any missing person can also be shared anonymously through the Missing People website: https://www.missingpeople.org.uk.
Missing People (formerly the National Missing Persons Helpline) is a UK charity that offers assistance to people who go missing and their families. It is a registered charity under English law.