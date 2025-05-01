Kingsbridge Primary School has been officially awarded The Smallest Things Prem Aware Award, recognising the school’s commitment to understanding and supporting the needs of children born prematurely.
Awarded by The Smallest Things, a national charity dedicated to raising awareness around premature birth, this recognition celebrates schools and early years settings that go the extra mile in supporting children who may face additional challenges as a result of being born early.
Staff have engaged in training and development to better understand how premature birth can impact learning and development, with a particular focus on areas such as processing speed, memory, visual-spatial skills, attention, and mathematics.
Research shows that children born preterm are more likely to experience learning difficulties compared to their full-term peers, making the school’s proactive approach even more important.
With an average of two to three children in every classroom born prematurely, Kingsbridge Primary School is proud to be part of a growing national movement that puts awareness and early support at the centre of education.
Parents of children born prematurely are encouraged to speak with the school about any specific support their child may benefit from as they progress through their educational journey.
Gareth Howells, headteacher at Kingsbridge Primary School, said:
“We are incredibly proud to be recognised as a Prem Aware School.
“At Kingsbridge Primary school, inclusion is at the heart of everything we do.
“This award reflects our commitment to supporting all children, particularly those who may face unseen challenges, so that they feel valued, understood, and equipped to succeed.”
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said:
“This award is a testament to the dedication of the staff at Kingsbridge Primary School and their unwavering belief in every child’s potential.
“The Prem Aware status exemplifies our Education South West’s mission to transform lives through education by creating nurturing, inclusive, and empowering environments for all children.”