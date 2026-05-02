Today, Saturday, May 2, in Kingsbridge sees moderate rain from dawn to dusk, with some heavier spells around midday. Brief thunder could pop up, so expect an unsettled morning and afternoon. Fog may develop during the late night hours. Temperatures near 13°C fall to about 10°C after dark. Wind remains moderate.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain, though lighter than today. Early drizzle might linger, but skies could show occasional brightness by afternoon. Temperatures near 13°C hold steady, dipping to about 11°C overnight. Fog is unlikely, and no snow is predicted. Wind remains gentler, ensuring fewer gusts throughout the day. Showers may persist.
Steady conditions carry into Monday, with patchy rain drifting through midday. Brief sunny intervals might appear, but clouds dominate most of the time. Temperatures near 13°C keep conditions mild, dropping to about 10°C as evening sets in. Any lingering showers should ease before midnight. Expect mostly light, unhurried breezes overall.
A warmer outlook arrives Tuesday, with patchy rain likely in the afternoon. Occasional light showers may be brief, opening a window for clearer skies. Temperatures near 14°C ensure a pleasant feel, sinking to about 9°C after dusk. Any drizzle should be short-lived, keeping the evening mostly dry. Wind remains moderate.
Midweek weather stays mixed as Wednesday signals more patchy rain and occasional drizzle. Clouds persist, though bursts of brighter conditions could appear fleetingly. Temperatures near 12°C remain cool, settling to about 9°C at night. Showers stay gentle, with minimal winds expected. Conditions remain steady. Rain should gradually taper off overnight.
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