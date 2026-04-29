Sunday brings more consistent rain, with moderate showers likely. Daytime readings hover near 13°C, and drizzle persists into the afternoon. Breezes occasionally pick up, but gusts remain moderate. As evening approaches, conditions stay wet and temperatures settle about 10°C, keeping the end of the week on a damp note. Expect unsettled conditions beyond Sunday as clouds and rain linger, although occasional breaks of sunshine could still appear across early next week.