Today, Wednesday, April 29, introduces partly cloudy weather in Kingsbridge. Temperatures near 13°C by afternoon, with minimal rain expected. Skies remain mostly bright and mild, dropping to about 8°C overnight. Gentle breezes maintain pleasant conditions, so it’s a calm spring day overall.

Tomorrow sees early patchy rain and a generally cloudy outlook. Temperatures hover near 13°C, with the afternoon turning drier and slightly brighter. Morning drizzle could linger, but heavier downpours are unlikely. Evening cools to about 10°C under partly clear skies, creating a comfortable setting.

Friday continues the pattern with occasional spells of rain, though some sunnier moments may appear. Daytime temperatures climb near 14°C, perfect for a mild midday. Clouds dominate in the evening, settling temperatures about 10°C overnight. Any lingering showers remain light, so expect more drizzle than heavy rainfall.

Saturday sees brief morning drizzle before overcast skies prevail. Temperatures reach about 14°C, offering a mild afternoon with patchy clouds. Any rain tends to be light and scattered, easing into the evening. Nightfall dips near 10°C, marking a gentle shift into cooler conditions but nothing severe.

Sunday brings more consistent rain, with moderate showers likely. Daytime readings hover near 13°C, and drizzle persists into the afternoon. Breezes occasionally pick up, but gusts remain moderate. As evening approaches, conditions stay wet and temperatures settle about 10°C, keeping the end of the week on a damp note. Expect unsettled conditions beyond Sunday as clouds and rain linger, although occasional breaks of sunshine could still appear across early next week.

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