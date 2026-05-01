Today, Friday, May 1, 2026, sees overcast skies with temperatures near 14°C. A few brief sunny spells could sneak through, but grey conditions dominate the forecast. Overnight, expect values to dip about 10°C. Gentle breezes keep things mild, making for a calm but cloudy day across Kingsbridge, ensuring local weather watchers stay tuned.

Tomorrow brings moderate rain throughout the day, with highs near 14°C and lows about 10°C. Showers become heavier later on, but gentle winds persist. Moisture-laden clouds hover overhead, making any bright patches short-lived. This rainy outlook keeps demand high for stable weather updates, pleasing forecast enthusiasts everywhere.

This weekend on Sunday looks set for patchy rain and cloudy skies, with temperatures near 13°C. Light drizzles may appear, though some breaks in the clouds occasionally offer brief dryness. Evening sees values dipping about 10°C. Overall, expect a damp day but occasional glimpses of clearer conditions.

A mild Monday continues with patchy rain, reaching about 14°C by midday. Cloud cover persists, but lighter showers remain possible. In the later hours, temperatures hover near 9°C. Intermittent sunshine attempts to break through, although overcast skies still linger, sustaining a humid feel. A breezy but manageable setting unfolds, satisfying those tracking daily patterns.

A brisk Tuesday brings more patchy rain, with afternoon peaks near 13°C. Occasional showers punctuate the day, though calmer wind speeds offer a mild environment. Late evening settles about 9°C. Clouded intervals remain prevalent, but sunny spells could appear before nightfall. Seasonal transitions remain noticeable, with uncertain skies dominating.

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