Today (Tuesday, April 28) in Kingsbridge sees patchy rain with occasional drizzle under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures near 9°C early on, rising to about 11°C later. Some breezes may roll through, so expect a mix of overcast spells and lighter moments. Showers are fairly likely throughout these weather conditions.
Tomorrow brings patchy clouds and a chance of light rain. Temperatures look near 8°C initially, climbing to about 13°C. Skies could brighten at times, offering brief sun before returning clouds drift overhead. Persistent breezes remain part of the local forecast, so a few damp spells might appear.
Thursday stays mostly sunny with minimal chance of showers. Temperatures near 10°C in the morning should reach about 12°C by afternoon. Gentle winds keep conditions comfortable, though occasional clouds may roll by. No heavy rain is expected, making for a mild outlook throughout the day.
Friday appears cloudier, coupled with passing rain spells. Temperatures begin near 10°C, rising to about 15°C under shifting skies. Intervals of partial sun might break through, but the likelihood of lingering drizzle is relatively high. Conditions remain unsettled, yet any bursts of heavier downpours seem less frequent.
This weekend arrives with possible rain on Saturday. Temperatures linger near 11°C early, peaking at about 15°C as the day progresses. Cloud cover stays prevalent, with scattered showers likely throughout. Light breezes offer little relief from those damp patches, but occasional breaks in rainfall may occur. Periods of light drizzle could spill into Sunday, keeping conditions damp and continuing a rainy spell.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.