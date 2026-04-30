Today is Thursday, April 30, with patchy rain in the morning. There’s a chance for breaks in the cloud by midday, but occasional showers could return before dusk. Temperatures near 13°C keep things mild. Steadier breezes might add a chill in exposed spots, but no major downpours are expected.
Tomorrow looks partly cloudy with the possibility of light rain and mild breezes. Temperatures about 14°C. More consistent dryness may develop later, though scattered rain could linger. Local weather watchers in Kingsbridge might notice steadier sunshine breaking through, if any showers move off quickly. Expect a mix of cloud cover.
This weekend begins on Saturday with patchy rain expected before a possible break in the afternoon. Temperatures about 13°C keep the day moderate. Sunday carries a continued chance of scattered showers, though sunny spells may pop up. Breezes should be gentler, making it feel slightly more comfortable overall and calm.
Monday is likely to offer mild conditions again, with any early morning sunshine giving way to potential light rain by midday. Temperatures near 13°C. The day should remain fairly settled, with only brief showers possible. Winds are expected to be lighter, bringing a calmer atmosphere overall throughout the late afternoon.
The rest of the week continues with more mild conditions, occasional patches of rain, and potential sunny intervals. Temperatures near 13°C remain consistent, ensuring no abrupt changes. Gentle breezes keep things comfortable, while short-lived showers may appear at times. Overall, the forecast points to stable but slightly damp weather ahead.
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