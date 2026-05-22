Today (Friday, May 22) is mostly sunny, with a brief chance of light rain as evening sets in. Gentle breezes and temperatures about 16°C keep things mild. Clear skies cover most of the daytime hours, so expect bright conditions from morning onward before any late-day clouds roll through.
Tomorrow (Saturday) offers more sunshine and minimal cloud cover, with no sign of rain. Temperatures near 18°C bring a touch of warmth, while winds remain light. The sky looks mostly clear for much of the day, so it should feel pleasantly bright well into the evening.
Sunday steps things up a little, hitting temperatures about 20°C under steady sunshine. Only a light breeze is likely, with virtually no rain expected. Skies stay open and bright, creating a calm outlook through midday and into the afternoon.
Monday maintains sunny weather, with temperatures near 19°C shining across the day. Clouds appear scarce, and winds are again moderate at most. Any chance of a shower remains low, leaving plenty of dry hours to enjoy from dawn until nightfall.
Tuesday keeps the pattern going, with bright conditions and temperatures about 19°C once more. Breezes could pick up slightly, but skies remain dominantly clear. The rest of the week follows a similar track, bringing consistent sunshine and dry spells. Kingsbridge enjoys these fair conditions with little interruption.
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