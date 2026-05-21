Today, Thursday, May 21, sees a bright weather forecast in Kingsbridge, with sunny skies and temperatures near 12°C in the early hours rising to about 16°C by the afternoon. No rain is expected, and the evening remains clear. Gentle breezes are likely, keeping conditions comfortable into nightfall, which stays mild.
Tomorrow looks wet, as moderate rain arrives with brief downpours and temperatures near 13°C climbing to about 17°C by midday. Showers could persist across Friday, though some sunny spells may appear briefly later. The evening brings light rain and possible thunder. Winds stay gentle, allowing mild conditions to persist overnight.
This weekend starts with patchy rain on Saturday, though temperatures near 13°C rise to about 18°C later in the day. Sunny breaks appear after midday, but showers remain possible. The evening looks mostly clear, with gentle breezes continuing. Conditions should stay warm into the night. Minimal rainfall accumulations are likely.
Sunday remains mostly overcast, with temperatures near 12°C reaching about 18°C later. Occasional sunny intervals might appear, but widespread rain seems unlikely. Breeze stays modest, ensuring mild conditions throughout. Warmer air lingers into evening, so overnight remains comfortable. The day ends with a calm, dry atmosphere. A quiet forecast overall.
Monday greets you with partly cloudy conditions, as temperatures near 14°C climb to about 19°C by afternoon. Bright spells dominate, keeping the day feeling warm. Gentle breezes linger, and skies remain free of rain. Evening stays dry, with mild air sticking around overnight. A pleasant, calm outlook continues into Tuesday.
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