Today, Tuesday, May 19, brings persistent rain across Kingsbridge. Showers look frequent, with drizzle on and off throughout the day. Temperatures reach about 14°C, giving a cool feel under cloudy skies. A gentle breeze may appear, but no major changes are anticipated. Rainfall chances stay high, so wet conditions dominate.
Tomorrow still features patchy drizzle, though bursts of clearer weather might emerge. Temperatures hover about 14°C, making it a touch milder. Brief sunny intervals are possible, but occasional showers remain in play. No heavy downpours are expected. Overall, a mix of cloud and light rain defines much of the day.
Thursday looks pleasantly dry, with warmth creeping up to about 16°C. Skies could stay bright for most of the afternoon, giving a proper taste of sunshine. Rainfall chances decrease drastically, so a calmer atmosphere prevails. Light breezes might linger, but no widespread showers should interfere. Conditions feel much drier overall.
Friday continues this trend of mild conditions, with temperatures about 17°C. Sunny spells appear likely, although cloud cover could develop. The likelihood of steady drizzle remains low, encouraging a brighter outing. Winds stay light, keeping things comfortable. No hint of unsettled weather persists throughout the afternoon. Generally a pleasant day.
This weekend sees returning patchy rain yet offers occasional sunshine. Temperatures hover near 18°C, making it noticeably warmer. Showers may pop up in the afternoon, but extended clear spells are also on the cards. Conditions feel more summery, though a light sprinkle could occur. Rainfall might be moderate in spots.
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