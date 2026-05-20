Cloudy skies cover Kingsbridge today, Wednesday, May 20, with early patchy rain gradually easing by late afternoon. Conditions brighten towards evening, offering brief sunny breaks. Temperatures about 14°C, so mild yet damp at times. Light drizzle may linger in some spots before things clear up fully later in the day.
Brighter weather arrives tomorrow with skies turning mostly sunny and temperatures near 16°C. Rain remains unlikely, so expect bright spells through midday, followed by gentle cloud cover late on. Conditions stay calm, making it an ideal day for enjoying milder vibes and plenty of daylight. Light breezes complement the sunshine.
Friday sees a wetter change with moderate rain expected and temperatures about 17°C. Showers may roll in by afternoon, creating damp conditions that persist into the evening. Overcast skies occasionally break, offering glimpses of sunshine. Some heavier clouds remain, so be prepared for a soggy day overall. Expect sporadic drips.
This weekend begins Saturday with patchy rain likely but also warmer news, as temperatures near 18°C. Morning clouds might hide the sun briefly, yet brighter spells develop during peak hours. Some light showers could visit, though dryness dominates most of the afternoon. Evening conditions clear up promoting a mild overnight.
Sunday maintains the weekend’s charm, offering overcast moments mixed with sunny breaks. Temperatures about 18°C keep things pleasant, with little chance of rain. Soft breezes sweep through, ensuring air quality. Clouds may gather at times, but any drizzle is expected to stay away. A fine end to this weather spell.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.