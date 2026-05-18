Today, Monday, May 18, in Kingsbridge sees moderate rain continuing from early morning into the evening. Showers remain frequent, and conditions appear rather damp. Cloud cover will keep skies grey, and temperatures near 11°C maintain a cool feel throughout. No sign of clearing is expected, so it’s staying wet for now.
Tomorrow features another round of moderate rain, bringing intermittent drizzle as the day unfolds. Heavy bursts can’t be ruled out, and temperatures about 13°C add a slight improvement to the overall chill. Skies remain overcast, though a brief break could appear late in the afternoon.
Wednesday is likely to bring patchy rain, though the forecast suggests fewer intense downpours. Conditions should gradually become less gloomy, with cloud cover potentially thinning at times. Temperatures near 14°C keep the day mild, and strong winds appear less likely compared to earlier periods.
Thursday looks sunny, offering a welcome change from damp conditions. Bright spells dominate, and temperatures near 15°C should create a more pleasant atmosphere. Clouds may occasionally drift by, but rain is not expected. The calmer weather marks a noticeable shift toward clearer skies and lighter breezes.
Friday continues this warming trend, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures about 17°C. Clouds stay minimal, and the day appears dry from morning to evening. Light winds help maintain comfortable conditions, ending the week on a distinctly milder note without any immediate hint of new rainfall.
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