Today, Saturday, March 28, in Kingsbridge stays mostly sunny, with just a slight chance of early rain. Temperatures near 9°C through the afternoon, dipping to about 4°C late in the day. Breezes should be moderate, ensuring comfortable weather for outdoor strolls, with clear skies turning crisp as evening arrives tonight.
Tomorrow is set for scattered showers in the morning before cloud cover eases. Temperatures near 10°C, with milder conditions later in the day. Gentle gusts may accompany passing light rain, so expect brief damp spells giving way to clearer intervals by early evening. Skies should brighten, maintaining a pleasant outlook.
Expect passing clouds Monday, along with periods of light rain in the afternoon. Temperatures about 11°C, settling close to 8°C overnight. Some breaks in overcast skies are likely, though a few unsettled patches remain possible. Winds ease, offering a gentler day compared to earlier gusty conditions. Light drizzle may linger.
Tuesday looks brighter overall, with partly cloudy skies and only minimal risk of rain. Temperatures near 14°C offer a mild feel through midday, dipping to about 7°C overnight. Sunny spells increase comfort, while occasional clouds break up more intense sunshine. Winds remain light, creating a calmer atmosphere. Drizzle seems unlikely.
Cloudier conditions return Wednesday, although rain remains unlikely. Temperatures about 12°C, with gentle breezes keeping the day comfortable. Overnight lows near 8°C preserve mild conditions into the following morning. Overcast skies may dominate, but no significant downpours are anticipated. Expect a generally grey finish to the week. Visibility stays clear.
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