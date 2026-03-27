Today is Friday, March 27, giving Kingsbridge a damp start with patchy rain. Conditions stay mostly cloudy, and occasional drizzle is likely. There might be bursts of lighter skies later. Temperatures peak near 10°C with nighttime values about 7°C, so it’s a fairly mild day. Light breezes remain common.
Tomorrow features a mix of sunshine and potential rain. Morning starts about 4°C, then climbs to near 9°C by the afternoon. Expect brisk winds, but some sunny spells could break through. Conditions may stay mostly dry into the evening, keeping things cooler. Skies hold patterns. Occasionally.
Sunday might continue that unsettled trend, with brief patchy rain. Afternoon readings hover around 9°C, while early hours linger near 4°C. Light drizzle could appear at intervals, though some clear moments might brighten the skies. Winds remain moderate, adding a mild chill. Cloud cover will likely vary throughout the day. Darker clouds might develop.
Monday turns slightly warmer with daytime values about 11°C and a low near 8°C. Overcast skies could dominate, bringing a chance of rain. Occasional breaks in the clouds might reveal glimpses of sun. Gentle breezes keep conditions comfortable enough for spring, though moisture remains possible. Brief showers remain possible.
Tuesday sees even brighter prospects, with afternoon highs hitting about 14°C. Morning sits near 8°C, and sunshine is likely to dominate. Only sparse clouds are expected, and any rain risk stays minimal. Light winds maintain a pleasant atmosphere, making it an inviting day for early spring conditions. Sunset could reveal a glow.
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